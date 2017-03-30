A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of break-ins, thefts and crimes of dishonesty that have happened in McGill Street, Manhattan Court, Albert Street, Craigie Street and Malcolm Street, Dundee in the last few days.

He has further been charged in connection with possession of a knife.

He has also been charged in connection with a break-in and theft at a business premises in Ward Road, Dundee that happened on February 24.

The man was expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.