A car landed on top of another vehicle following an accident near Dundee city centre.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Brown Street and Guthrie Street — just off Hawkhill in the West End — on Saturday night.

Witnesses said as many as five vehicles were involved in the incident, with other cars left damaged elsewhere in the street.

Police said today that a man had been charged with careless driving following the crash.

Ambulance personnel were also called to the scene with at least one person being taken to hospital, although no further details were available at the time of going to press.

One onlooker said that people were “stunned” to come across the incident at about 7.30pm.

He said: “From what I’ve heard and seen for myself the crash actually involved as many five cars.

“A silver Audi appeared to have collided with another car at the junction.

“It then landed on a car that was parked.

“A number of the vehicles involved were significantly damaged.

“Quite a crowd gathered to watch what was happening.”

The witness said that it didn’t appear anyone had suffered serious injury in the accident.

He added: “Emergency services seemed to take a while to arrive — it was at least 20 minutes after it happened before they turned up.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We got a call at 7.40pm to attend a road traffic collision at the junction of Brown Street and Guthrie Street.

“One ambulance attended and at least one person was taken to hospital.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “I can confirm a man has been charged with careless driving after a road traffic collision involving two cars at Brown Street, Dundee, at 7.30pm on Saturday.”

She added: “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”