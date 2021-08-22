Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Man charged at Arbroath v Partick Thistle game with alleged hate crime

By Alasdair Clark
August 22, 2021, 7:19 pm
The man was arrested at Gayfield Park on Saturday
A 21-year-old man has been charged with an alleged hate crime said to have taken place at the Arbroath v Partick Thistle game on Saturday.

Police Scotland confirmed the individual was arrested and charged in connection with an incident at Gayfield Park on Saturday, August 21.

He is expected to appear in court at a later date, a Police Scotland spokesperson said on Sunday.

It is understood officers responded to the incident during the game.

A force spokesman said: “We can confirm that officers received a report of an alleged hate crime which took place at Gayfield Park on the afternoon of Saturday, 21 August.

“As a result, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear in court at a later date.”

Dick Campbell’s side finished 3-1 to Partick Thistle after Michael McKenna netted either side of half-time.

It pushed Arbroath into fourth place in the Championship.

