Man charged after police stand guard at Dundee multi

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with vandalism at Hilltown Court.

Police units had descended on the multis shortly after 4pm following reports of break-in.

A 37-year-old man was led away from the scene by officers on Wednesday afternoon.

One eyewitness said he saw officers standing guard while the male was sitting in the police vehicle.

He added that police had been seen removing a rucksack from the scene before officers left the area.

The resident expressed his “shock” about the supposed daytime break-in.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with offences of vandalism.

“He has been reported to the procurator fiscal and is scheduled to appear at court in due course.”