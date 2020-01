A 26-year-old man from Dundee has been charged with being involved in distributing illegal drugs.

Police executed a drug search at an address in Craigmount Road on January 17.

Officers recovered almost £2,000 in cash and heroin with a street value of more than £11,000, despite alleged efforts to dispose of it before officers could fully search the property.

Other items involved in the selling and distribution of drugs were also recovered.

The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.