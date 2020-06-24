Man charged after driver dies in Monifieth crash

A man has been charged in connection with a crash in Monifieth which led to the death of another driver.

Police confirmed the 42-year-old man had been charged with road traffic offences, with a report to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The incident took place at around 1.30pm on Sunday, on Ferry Road at its junction with Bank Street.

A 52-year-old man died following the collision.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson of Tayside Road Policing Unit had called for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and said: “An investigation into the cause of this collision is now under way and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it to call police on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 2076 of 21 June 2020.

“I would also ask anyone who may have been in a vehicle fitted with a dash-cam, on Ferry Road or Bank Street at that time to examine their device to establish if they may have captured any footage which might assist us in this investigation.”