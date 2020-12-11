A man has been charged following the discovery of cannabis plants worth more than £10,000 in Montrose.

Officers searching a property in the Angus town on Thursday December 10 found the plants, with an estimated street value of over £12,000, police said.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the seizure, with a report to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Constable Brennan of the Community Investigation Unit in Angus said: “We are committed to targeting the illegal supply of drugs in our communities and any information we receive will be taken seriously and acted upon.

“We rely on members of the public to provide us with information which we can act on. We would encourage anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”