Man charged after ‘cannabis cultivation’ discovered in Dundee flat

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a “cannabis cultivation” discovered in a Dundee flat.

Police have been stationed at the property in Kinghorne Road, Hilltown, since Tuesday afternoon.

Locals described seeing a “hive of activity” as police were seen coming in and out of a block near the High Corner bar.

On Thursday, a police spokeswoman confirmed the man is expected to appear at Dundee Sherriff Court at a later date, whilst inquiries are ongoing.

She said: “A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a cannabis cultivation was discovered at a property in Kinghorne Road in Dundee on Tuesday June 8.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”