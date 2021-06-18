Police in Fife have announced a man has been charged following a fatal road collision on the A92 last year, when a 63-year-old man died.

The man was killed in the collision on the A92 near Lochgelly in September 2020.

Now, officers say they have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man in connection with the fatal collision at around 9.55pm on Saturday September 12 2020.

Police confirmed a full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal road crash on the A92 in September 2020.

“A 63-year-old man died in the crash on the A92 near Lochgelly around 9.55pm on Saturday September 12, 2020.

A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”