Man charged after £35,000 of drugs allegedly recovered from Perth and Coupar Angus

A man has been charged and is due to appear in court after £35,000 drugs were allegedly recovered from properties across Perth and Coupar Angus.

Six drug warrants were carried out by officers on Tuesday in Dunkeld Road, York Place, South Street, Simpson Court and Heiton Court in Perth as well as George Street in Coupar Angus where Class B and Class C drugs, as well as cash, were allegedly recovered.

Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Graham Binnie said: “A 20-year old man was charged and is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court today.

“The operation was aimed at those from out with Scotland who have established themselves in our local communities in order to deal drugs.

“We continue to work with our partners to continue to disrupt those involved in serious and organised crime in order to make Perth and Kinross a hostile environment for people from other parts of the UK to operate.

“I would like to thank our communities for their continued support in tackling the issues around drug dealing and would urge people to contact us on 101 if they have any information.”