A Dundee man challenged two men to fight at a city hotel.

Naresh Patel, 49, of Baldovan Road, was fined £140 after admitting one charge against him.

Patel admitted that on January 2, at Malmaison Hotel, Whitehall Crescent, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting and swearing at Bryan Stewart and Alan Thomson and challenging them to fight.