Man caught with over 10,000 secret images of Dundee women as well as child pornography

A voyeur was caught with over 10,000 secret images he took of young women in Dundee as well as a stash of child pornography.

Craig Smith, 43, admitted taking “covert” videos of females – some of which were wearing school uniform – at various locations in Dundee.

Smith told police he had an interest in “candid” photography and did not believe what he was doing was illegal.

A search of devices at his home address found he had previously sent indecent communications about a child along with making internet searches about girls in school uniform.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Smith had used an HTC phone and a Nikon camera to take thousands of images and dozens of videos.

Fiscal depute Saima Rashid said: “A number of concerning search terms were entered.

“Images were discovered showing schoolchildren being filmed on Perth Road, the Overgate centre, at fast food and retail outlets.

“Some of the videos were taken on public transport. One of the search terms entered included ‘is candid photography of school girls legal?’”

In total, 10,738 secret images and 87 secret videos were taken.

Smith was also found with indecent images of children and was rumbled by police after a search on the home he shares with his partner on Dudhope Gardens.

During a police interview, Smith said he “only had interest in adults” and thought he was taking images of women aged between 19 and 22.

He said police he covered his camera under a book or used a “hip technique” in order to take the photographs.

Smith pleaded guilty on indictment to taking covert photographs and videos of females without their knowledge between August 13 2015 and May 23 2015 on Perth Road, the Overgate, The Hub on Hawkhill, Guthrie Street and elsewhere.

He admitted a second charge of taking or permitting to be taken, indecent images of children at Dudhope Gardens between September 9 2010 and March 22 2018.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence on Smith until next month for reports and a Tay Project assessment.