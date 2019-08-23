Man caught with nine knives and an axe avoids jail at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man who claimed staff at the Carseview mental health unit encouraged him to collect knives as a hobby has avoided jail after he was caught with a haul of weapons.

Scott Smith was pulled over by police on Fairbairn Street last October after his friend aroused suspicions by running into a block of flats.

Officers found eight knives in the boot of his car, one knife in the driver’s door and an axe underneath a seat.

The 28-year-old’s solicitor, Anika Jethwa, told Dundee Sheriff Court Smith was a keen collector of antique knives, something he was encouraged to take up as a hobby by staff at the Carseview Centre.

She said: “The letter from the nurse confirms he has a collection of antique knives. Maybe a stamp collection might have been safer.”

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio placed Smith on a curfew, requiring him to be at home between 7pm and 7am for six months.