Man caught with knife while planning to steal from Dundee property

A man has been locked up after he was caught with a knife while planning to steal.

John Walter Cochrane, 44, of Greendykes Road, was jailed for 14 months by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael after he admitted having a knife and intending to commit theft.

Cochrane admitted that he possessed a knife at Craighill Court on June 27, while on bail.

He also admitted being found in the curtilage of an address in Mossgiel Place, without reasonable authority, whereby it might reasonably be inferred that he intended to commit theft, on the same date.

The court heard three police officers were inside a marked police van in relation to another matter and the accused approached them, acting nervously and stating he was being followed.

© Google Maps

Meanwhile, a witness approached one of the officers and reported an incident involving Cochrane.

He was searched and police found a 5in lock-knife in his pocket and he was arrested.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said alcohol had been the main cause of his problems over the years although Valium had also been a factor but said a number of problems had caused this offence.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said since Cochrane had previous convictions for knife offences there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.