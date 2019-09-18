Man caught with cannabis farm and £1,500 of cocaine in Dundee flat avoids jail

A man caught with £1,500 of cocaine as well as a cannabis farm in his home has dodged a prison sentence.

Gary Oswald, of Saggar Street, previously pleaded guilty to being found with the drugs at his home address on August 26 last year.

Police caught Oswald after officers were called to the street following an alleged disturbance.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “A search of the accused uncovered a blue bag that contained 31g of cocaine with an illicit street value of £1,500.

“A search of his home address revealed five cannabis plants worth £250 each.”

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said Oswald, 31, had intended to split the cocaine between himself and a friend over a weekend.

“The growing of cannabis is obviously something that requires a degree of planning,” Mr Donnelly said.

“He realises these offences will attract a starting point of a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff John Rafferty believed he could step away from a custodial sentence and as an alternative, imposed 183 hours of unpaid work with a four-month restriction of liberty order between 7pm -7am.

He said: “A custodial sentence is something that would be inflicted upon you whereas a community order is something you would have to engage in.

“That may address your permissive attitude.”