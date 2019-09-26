Man caught with £4,000 of drugs at his Dundee flat avoids jail term

A man caught with heroin worth up to nearly £4,000 has dodged a jail term.

Jordan Cathro, 41, had been in possession of the Class A drug for just one day when police raided his Leith Walk flat on October 2 last year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It was revealed that he was asked to keep the heroin as a means of paying off crippling drug debts.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Lorna Drummond sentenced Cathro to 225 hours of unpaid work with a three-month restriction of liberty order.