Man caught trying to steal from vehicle on Dundee street

Police are appealing for information after a man was caught trying to steal from a car parked in Dundee’s Bowbridge Place.

The man, described as being in his 30s, was also seen trying car doors in Church Street and Bayne Square at around 7am on Wednesday.

He was wearing a light blue hooded rain-jacket, dark blue trousers and was smoking a cigarette.

He was disturbed by the car owner and ran off, although it was not known which direction he ran in.

Car owners in the Mains Road, Church Street and Bowbridge area are asked to check that their cars have not been entered overnight or had anything taken from them.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.