Man caught sleeping in Dundee Airbnb flat is given chance to behave

A man who was caught sleeping in an Airbnb flat after breaking into it has been given a chance to behave himself.

Jacek Turek, 26, previously admitted forcing his way into a property on High Street on July 2 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard that Turek committed the offence in order to find a place to sleep for the night.

Police were called and found Turek in possession of a rucksack that contained a stolen iron.

He also previously admitted possessing a knife on Victoria Street in May 2018, and breaching bail by being out with his home address during curfew on June 8, June 15, September 24 and October 15 and October 17 the same year.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Turek until July for him to be of good behaviour.

He was bailed to the Woodlands Hotel on Panmure Terrace.