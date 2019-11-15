Man caught in Dundee with haul of stolen jewellery potentially worth up to £230k

An antique-dealing thug previously jailed for attempted murder stole jewellery potentially worth £230,000 from an antiques shop.

Thomas Reid made off with a haul of “unique and handmade” jewellery from Malcolm Antiques in Guardbridge in July.

The 48-year-old, who previously served 10 years in prison for attempted murder in 2008, was nabbed after police uncovered a haul of jewellery at a storage unit in Dundee’s Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

Prosecutors claim the value of the items stolen could be worth £230,000 but this has been disputed by Reid’s solicitors.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Reid described himself as a “self-employed antique dealer”.

Reid was caught after CCTV footage traced his car to a petrol station in Dundee.

It was revealed that staff starting work at the antiqued shop noticed that the metal gate had been forced open and jewellery was missing from glass cases.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty said: “The glass display cabinets had been forced open. The items stolen were predominantly rings, watches and earrings.

“CCTV was reviewed and showed the accused opening the outside metal gate, forcing entry through the door and entered the premises.

“He could be seen placing the contents in bags before leaving.”

The footage showed Reid was wearing a camouflage jacket as well as having his face covered.

Police also followed footage of a silver car from Guardbridge to the BP garage at Bullionfield on the A90. Reid was seen getting out of the car wearing the same clothing.

Reid’s home and car was later searched with officers finding a crowbar, screwdriver, head torch as well as various items of jewellery which was identified as some stolen from the shop.

Officers noted some of the jewellery had been broken down to a state which inferred Reid had intentions to send parts away to have the gold valued.

The court heard Reid had been selling items on eBay and officers later found a huge stash of stolen jewellery in a storage unit.

Although most of the jewellery was recovered, around £8,000 worth is still missing.

Reid, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to breaking into the shop on Old St Andrews Road on July 28 and stealing jewellery and various antique items.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith took issue with the value estimated by the Crown, which was produced from a price list from the shop from this month.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for further investigations into the total value of the items stolen.