Man brutally beaten up in Dundee by a father and son after flashing his behind ​

A man who jokingly flashed his bottom at his girlfriend was brutally beaten up by a father and son.

William Petro Snr, 70, and William Petro Jnr, 36, battered John Cameron because they thought he was flashing at their child relative.

The men kicked and stamped on Mr Cameron’s head before leaving him unconscious on the ground at Reid Square, Dundee.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court that Mr Cameron had spotted his girlfriend Claire Petrie at her window as he left a block of flats and bared his bottom at her in jest.

The fiscal said this was seen by the child who shouted, prompting the child’s mother to go to the window and shout at the accused. Police were then called.

Petro Snr and Jnr then turned up.

When Mr Cameron returned to the block of flats he was barred from entering by a concierge.

The fiscal continued: “Miss Petrie and Mr Cameron went to the car park where Petro Jnr was now standing.

“He pulled Mr Cameron to the ground and both accused began assaulting him.

“They repeatedly kicked him on the head and body and stamped on his head and body, all of which was captured on CCTV.

“This continued until two independent witnesses saw what was going on and approached. The accused then left.”

Mr Cameron was left lying on the ground, dazed and with blood pouring from his mouth.

Police arrived shortly after and Petro Jnr told officers they were not “quick enough”.

Petro Snr, of Derby Street, and Petro Jnr, of Kinghorne Road, both admitted assaulting John Cameron by pulling him to the ground and repeatedly kicking and stamping on his head and body rendering him unconscious, all to his severe injury, at Reid Square, on May 9 last year.

Petro Snr also admitted assaulting Claire Petrie by punching her on the body and slapping her on the head, on the same date at the same location.

Sentence was deferred until April 24 for reports.

Mr Cameron was fined £200 on a charge of public indecency, also at the same location and on the same date.