A man has told of the moment a “wild” thug attacked him at a Dundee hotel.

Aaron Burr was on a night out with family and friends when he bumped into Alexander McNeill and Callum Taylor.

The group invited the pair back to Jolly’s Hotel in Broughty Ferry but they were asked to leave after a disagreement.

When Mr Burr was escorting McNeill out of the hotel, he launched a vicious assault — with the victim claiming that he was punched, kicked and hit with a fire extinguisher while he lay on the ground.

Witnesses told Dundee Sheriff Court that during the attack McNeill repeatedly kicked Mr Burr on the body, dragged him along the ground and repeatedly punched him on the head and body.

McNeill was then seen on CCTV picking up a metal chair and repeatedly hitting Mr Burr on the head before picking up a cigarette bin lid and hurling it at him as he lay on the ground. McNeill has been warned he faces jail over the attack, which happened on April 25 last year.

Mr Burr, 21, told the Tele that he was left “traumatised” by the assault.

He said: “He started to punch me and threw a bin at me.

“Then he picked up a fire extinguisher and hit me with it.

“He was like a wild man — that is the only way to describe him.

“I have severe paranoia now — I can barely leave the house because I am scared that he will come and get me.

“People say there is no way I will see him again but that is all that goes through my head. I am relieved he is going to jail — at least I know I will be safe during the time he is there.

“It doesn’t take away from what he did but at least I know I will be safe.

“I haven’t been able to work since it happened. I worked as a forestry contractor but I couldn’t face going back after the assault.

“Thoughts are always going through my head — I have to see a psychiatrist once a month now.”

McNeill, 42, of Brown Street, Carnoustie, denied a charge of assault to injury on indictment at Dundee Sheriff Court but a jury found him guilty.

Sentence was deferred until next month for background reports and he was released on bail.

Taylor, 27, of Kirkton Road, Dundee, admitted assaulting Mr Burr by punching him twice and was fined £450.