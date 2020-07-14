Man broke bail to help find partner’s pet rat at address in Dundee

A pining crook who breached bail conditions by answering a desperate call from his partner to find her pet rat has been locked up.

Police had to force their way into the woman’s flat in Lansdowne Court where they also found John McKenzie – who was subject to a court order banning him from being there.

McKenzie was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty to the breach – the latest of multiple offences in recent months – on July 10.

He was made subject to the bail conditions at Dundee Sheriff Court in May after pleading guilty to behaving abusively towards her the previous month.

Since then, McKenzie, 36, was found hiding in the woman’s wardrobe on one occasion and last month, a sheriff rejected an application to remove the restriction banning him from the flat.

In the most recent incident, neighbours called the police after overhearing an argument coming from the address.

Fiscal depute Laura Hogg said: “At about 9.10pm, the witness heard a male and female voice shouting from the flat.

“Police attended, knocked on the door and received no reply.

“Due to concerns for the people within, it was decided that the door would be forced open.

“Police entered the flat and found the accused in the living room with the witness. The bail conditions were confirmed and he was thereafter arrested.”

In response to being cautioned and charged, McKenzie responded: “I was helping out my girlfriend. I was assaulted by police.”

McKenzie, whose address was given as care of Martin Johnston & Socha solicitors, pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by being at the flat on July 10.

Defence solicitor Aime Allan said the woman does not wish the conditions to be in place. Ms Allan told the court: “She keeps pet rats, one had escaped and gone into the couch. She asked him to attend to get the rat out of the sofa. He accepts he should not have been in attendance.

“There have been no more domestic issues between them. He is extremely worried about her if he is to be remanded.”

Sheriff John Rafferty deemed McKenzie was not suitable for another bail order and remanded him in custody.

Sentence was deferred until later this month.