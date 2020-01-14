Man broke bail conditions after being caught in woman’s home in Dundee

A man was fined after he admitted breaching his bail conditions.

Murray Hanlon, of Strathmore Avenue, was granted bail in November with conditions not to approach or contact a woman or enter Dundee’s Hepburn Street.

However, Hanlon was caught in the woman’s home on the street on January 10.

Officers were called out after concerns for her health, with Hanlon saying: “I was just looking after her.”

Hanlon pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared from custody before Sheriff Lorna Drummond. He was fined £200.