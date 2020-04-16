Man breached coronavirus laws after being thrown out of partner’s house

A 24-year-old man fell foul of coronavirus laws after he was thrown out of his ex-partner’s home.

Kieran Hughes admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly trying to get back into the woman’s property on Finlaggan Crescent.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Hughes was seen and heard coming in and out of the common close on April 11.

He was later charged with breaching laws associated with the lockdown by being outwith his home address in the early hours of the morning.

It was revealed that the woman asked Hughes, of Parkhead Place, to leave because she wanted to end the relationship.

Hughes made repeated attempts to look through her letterbox and trying to gain access through windows and doors.

He also admitted breaching the terms of an undertaking to appear by returning to the property the following day after being released from custody at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said that Hughes had drank to excess on the night in question and did not respond well to the woman breaking up with him.

She told Sheriff John Rafferty: “He was obviously outwith his home in the early hours of the morning.

“He was given an undertaking to appear at court with a condition to stay away from the property and from the complainer.

“He tells me he was still under the influence and took a taxi to the address where he wasn’t meant to go.

“He thought he was going to collect the keys. There was no way that he was going to get away with it.”

Sheriff Rafferty opted to fine Hughes £120.

He was also placed on a non-harassment order preventing him from approaching or contacting the woman for one week.

Hughes profusely thanked the sheriff prior to being escorted from the dock.