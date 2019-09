Brian Laidlaw, 37, will be sentenced next month after admitting breaching a bail order by approaching a woman and entering Provost Road.

Laidlaw, of Craigmore Street, was seen by a witness standing in a common garden on the street before moving towards Clepington Road. When he was picked up by police, he said: “It’s not fair.”

Laidlaw had sentence deferred to September 25 for a restriction of liberty order assessment and was bailed.

