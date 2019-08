A man who admitted breaching a bail order by approaching his partner’s flat in Dens Road and making contact with her on July 17 has been fined.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond told Mantas Sakalauskas, 25, that she would impose a “very small fine” of £120, reduced from £180, given the circumstances, as his partner had asked him to move back in.

She told Sakalauskas, who has been staying in a hostel in St Andrews: “Nonetheless, you were subject to that order and it was an order of the court.”