Man brandished metal pole and made threats during row with Dundee neighbours

A fed-up resident brandished a metal pole and made threats during a row with his noisy neighbours.

George Wotherspoon is awaiting sentence after flying into a rage in what was described as a “moment of madness” by his solicitor.

The 57-year-old claimed he had suffered around two years of problems, including drugs misuse and noise, from an unruly couple in his block on Byron Street before he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that police were contacted on the night in question over reports of shouting and screaming coming from a common close.

As officers approached the landing between the ground and first floors, they could hear a male voice shouting: “******* mon then”.

Prosecutor Laura Bruce said: “As they turned around the corner on the stairs they saw the accused brandishing a metal pole.

“On seeing officers, the accused retreated into his home address and stood in the hallway with the door wide open. Officers attempted to engage him, but he continued to be abusive.”

Wotherspoon pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, challenging people to fight and brandishing a metal pole on May 21.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Wotherspoon had been “driven to distraction” as a result of a multitude of problems caused by his neighbours.

He told Sheriff John Rafferty: “He had been at a funeral, had taken drink and it all started again and it got a bit much for him.

“He regrets taking, or attempting to take, matters into his own hands.

“The abuse towards the police was simply pointing out he had suffered two years of this and felt like nothing was being done.

“This was a moment of madness as far as he is concerned.”

Sheriff Rafferty deferred sentence on Wotherspoon until next month for social work reports to be prepared.

But he warned Wotherspoon his actions, however much he had felt justified, could have had far more serious consequences.

He said: “Notwithstanding the mitigation that’s been advanced here, conduct of this manner has to be checked.

“It’s something that can lead to unexpected and serious consequences and the public has to be deterred from taking matters into their own hands.”