Man branded ‘reprehensible’ over Fife maternity unit rant

A Falkirk man threatened a pregnant woman at a Fife maternity unit because he wanted to dictate her baby’s surname.

Jason Ferguson kicked off at the woman as she attended her first scan.

The 26-year-old was told his behaviour was “reprehensible”, given the sensitive nature of the location.

Ferguson was earlier found guilty at trial of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards the woman at a Fife hospital in June 2019.

‘That was reprehensible’

At a sentencing hearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court Sheriff Alastair Brown blasted him for his behaviour.

He said: “This happened at a maternity unit of a hospital.

“This is a sensitive environment.

“Offences committed in a hospital are aggravated by the place in which they happen.

“(The victim) was attending the maternity unit for her 12-week scan.

“Pregnancy is a normal and natural part of life for many women but it’s a time where they might be regarded as more vulnerable than they might otherwise be.

“You wanted to impose your will on what surname the baby would have.

“You threatened her and told her she should behave or she knew what would happen.

“That was reprehensible.

Continues to deny offence

The sheriff continued: “I don’t know how you came to the position that you were able to tell her what to do or how to behave.

“She is entitled to as much respect as you are.

“I can’t do anything about your attitude.

“What I can do is punish you for threatening and abusive behaviour towards someone who was vulnerable and in a sensitive environment.”

Ferguson’s solicitor said his client maintains the position that he did not commit any offence but that he accepted the outcome of the trial.

Sheriff Brown ordered Ferguson, of Abercairney Crescent, Falkirk, to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and made the subject of a three-year non-harassment order.