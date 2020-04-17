Man behind bars over Dundee robbery and knifepoint assault claims

A 39-year-old man has been accused of carrying out a robbery before attacking another man at knifepoint.

Steven Batchelor is charged with assaulting a man before robbing him on March 4 2018 at an address at Bonnethill Court, Hilltown Terrace.

Batchelor also allegedly brandished a knife at a man on Dundonald Street in a separate incident.

He is accused of assaulting the first man by seizing him by the body.

Thereafter, Batchelor is charged with placing his arm around the man’s neck and rummaging through the man’s pockets.

It is alleged that Batchelor then robbed the man of £14.90 in cash.

Prosecutors allege that Batchelor attacked a second man almost two years later on January 15 this year.

Batchelor is firstly accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making threats towards the second man.

This was before Batchelor allegedly brandishing a knife towards the man.

Batchelor is additionally accused of seizing him from behind by the body and thereafter seizing the man by the arm.

It is alleged that Batchelor and the man engaged in a struggle which caused the man to fall to the ground

Batchelor, formerly of Akrlay Terrace but now a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded not guilty to the two charges on indictment when he appeared for a first diet at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Lorna Drummond.

Fiscal depute Saima Rasheed said the Crown were fully prepared for a trial.

A motion to have Batchelor released on bail was made by defence solicitor Anne Duffy.

She said that Batchelor’s partner, who has multiple difficulties, had been struggling to cope with Batchelor being on remand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this was refused and Sheriff Drummond fixed a further first diet for July.