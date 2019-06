A sheriff remanded a man caught stealing protein powder from a city gym.

Douglas Laidlaw pleaded guilty to taking the items from Xercise4Less at the Wellgate on August 21 last year.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said the 39-year-old, of Soapwork Lane, was currently remanded in custody on another allegation.

Sentence was deferred by Sheriff Lorna Drummond until July 24 for reports.