Man battling rare form of cancer is on track to reach £50,000 fundraising target

A man battling a rare form of cancer has almost reached a fundraising target which could help him be part of lifesaving trials due to be held at Ninewells Hospital.

Stephen Kennedy, from Dundee, previously revealed he was battling glioblastoma, which he was diagnosed with late last year.

The aggressive cancer, which occurs in the brain or spinal cord, affects an estimated one in every 110,000 people.

The 44-year-old discovered he had the disease after collapsing while working in Haifa in Israel in November of last year.

Last month, the former Grove Academy pupil revealed that he was fundraising to be a part of new clinical trials which charity Funding Neuro is hoping to stage at Ninewells Hospital.

The research – being conducted by Dr Kismet Hossain-Ibrahim – will involve 10 potential candidates, who will have to raise £50,000 each to fund the study.

Stephen said: “The last time we spoke we were obviously in the process of trying to raise the £50,000 towards these clinical trials.

“We’ve had an unbelievable response from friends, family and strangers to raise just over £46,000 in such a short space of time.

“I can’t thank people enough, especially with Covid-19 impacting on what we can do at the moment to raise money.”

Now the civil engineer is just under £4,000 short of his initial target he has pledged to contribute anything beyond his target towards the final total of £50,000.

He added: “At this stage I don’t know how many people are officially on board with trying to raise money and be a part of the trials.

“I’m hoping to get some more information on that in the coming days.

“If we get beyond my initial target of £50,000 I’m going to keep going towards the final total.”

And he also revealed he had reached out to The Wanted star Tom Parker, who hit the headlines in recent weeks after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with the same disease.

Currently the trial is only available to Scottish patients, but Dr Hossain-Ibrahim said he was hopeful that could change in the future should the initial research proves successful.

He said: “I am amazed and flattered by the amount of money that Stephen has raised. He will certainly be the first person that I consider for the trial once I receive enough income to allow Dundee University to sponsor it.

“However, what I really need are nine other Scottish patients, or their families, who are well enough to raise a similar amount to Stephen.

“They need to be aware that it is a question of ‘when’, not ‘if’ their tumour will start growing again after their radiotherapy and chemotherapy, so fundraise now rather than wait until later.

“I cannot give treatment at the end stages of the illness, so people need to fundraise now. If they can raise the money as quickly as Stephen has, I can apply for sponsorship far more quickly and perhaps get the ball rolling quicker than my estimate of nine months to get the trial up and running.”

To donate to Stephen’s appeal search for “Glioblastoma Immunotherapy Appeal” and his full name on JustGiving.