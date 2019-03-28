Man barricades himself in Dundee shed and sleeps overnight amid spat over allotment plot

A stalwart of the West Law Allotments barricaded himself into his plot amid a bitter civil war between tenants and the committee.

Don Elder, 75, clambered over the top of his shed on Tuesday night and locked himself inside his allotment after finding the committee had padlocked it from the outside in a bid to deny him access.

He then spent the night in the shed with only a sleeping bag for warmth and some food.

Mr Elder insisted he wouldn’t move until he was given assurances about the future of his plot.

The pensioner, who has spent two decades tending his plot at the allotment, said he has paid his fees up until October.

He claims the site was locked up by incoming chairman David Pedder following a bitter spat between himself and the allotments’ ruling committee, which he left after growing frustrated with an apparent lack of leadership.

He has sought the help of MSP Joe FitzPatrick and a solicitor to protect his patch – to no avail.

He told the Tele: “They’ve put me off because I was asking questions they didn’t like about how they were running things.

“They haven’t even had a meeting since October.

“I went to the AGM then and was told I wasn’t allowed to be there.

“I haven’t done anything wrong and they’ve just decided to lock me out. But I’ve been here 20 years and I am staying. I am refusing to go. I’ve been here since yesterday morning.”

Mr Elder has been a figurehead of the allotment in recent times, championing its causes and calling for swift action when vandals have struck at his and other plots.

He added: “I’ve been growing more than 300 kinds of daffodils here which is a lot of money.

“I can’t just get up and leave them.

“The committee have taken a dislike to me and I’ve just been ignored and banned. Other people just can’t understand why I’m not allowed in any more. It’s getting stupid.”

Mr Pedder refused to speak to the Tele until David Harris, treasurer on the committee, arrived to accompany him.

He claimed Mr Elder had “broken the rules” – but, when pressed, declined to specify exactly which rules he had broken.

Mr Pedder said: “Mr Elder has broken the rules as laid out in our constitution and code of conduct.

“He knows exactly what he has done and we will not be commenting further.”