A Fife man has been banned from owning animals for five years after he was found to have caused his pet dog unnecessary suffering.

Gordon Davey was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work after an investigation by the Scottish SPCA.

The 29-year-old, of Dunfermline, was found guilty of causing his dog Ozzy suffering by failing to provide him with adequate care and treatment in relation to a skin infection, ear infections and overgrown claws between June and August 2016.

Commenting on the investigation and court case, SSPCA Inspector Nicola Liddell said: “Upon entering the property, it was immediately apparent that Ozzy – a black and white Staffordshire bull terrier – was in a very poor neglected state.

“He was suffering from a chronic skin condition affecting his body, limbs, and face. His coat and skin was covered in scabs resulting in hair loss to his paws and underside, with weeping pustules and scabs on the exposed skin.

“Both ears had internal scabs and thick discharge around his ear canals.

“Ozzy’s claws were grossly overgrown, curving round towards his pads and he was very reluctant to stand even with encouragement and treats.

“Further veterinary examination confirmed that Ozzy had been suffering for a consdierable length of time, with it estimated that the claw growth would have taken at least 9 months.

“We are delighted that Davey has been dealt with by the courts and hope he will give serious consideration to his ability to care for animals in the future.”