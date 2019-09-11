Man banned from two Dundee nightclubs following assault charges

A 25-year-old man has been banned from two city nightclubs while he awaits trial over assault allegations.

Benjamin Semple denies attacking three men on South Tay Street on July 22, outside the Underground Nightclub.

It is alleged that he pushed, swung his arms and spat at Andrew MacLaughlan, Andrew Marley and Michael Chalmers during the course of their employment.

Semple, of Dolphin Road, Glasgow, then allegedly assaulted Maksims Muraskins, also during the course of his employment, at the Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) on Airlie Place on August 11 by headbutting him to his injury.

Semple had a trial date fixed for December 12 by Sheriff Pino Di Emidio, with an intermediate diet on November 21.

He was granted bail with special conditions not to enter Underground nightclub or the DUSA.