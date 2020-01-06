Man banned from mum’s house after smashing mirror on New Year’s Day

A man has been banned from his own mum’s house after after smashing a mirror at her home on New Year’s Day.

Jason O’Neil spent the first two days of 2020 behind bars after being arrested by police immediately after the incident.

He appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court with his hand strapped up as he admitted destroying property at his mother’s home.

O’Neil, 25, of Whitfield Gardens, Dundee, admitted wilfully damaging property by smashing a glass panel and a mirror at Middlehills, Coupar Angus, on January 1.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney deferred sentence and transferred the case to Dundee Sheriff Court next week as O’Neil has other deferred sentences pending.

He granted O’Neil bail but imposed a condition forbidding him from returning to his mother’s home until the conclusion of the case.