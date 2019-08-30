Man banned from Fintry bar after hurling glass at barmaid

A man has been banned from a popular Dundee bar after he threw a pint glass at a member of staff.

Paul Chalmers, of St Columba Gardens, spent several hours at the Dolphin Bar on Fintry Road before picking up and hurling the part-full glass.

He had aimed the container at licence-holder Lisa Low from just a few yards away.

It landed on the ground close to her feet and smashed.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Chalmers, 36, had entered the pub at around 6pm on April 29, shortly after Ms Low had started her shift.

Chalmers was seen to exit and return to the pub on a number of occasions, walking up to the bar to carry out the attack at around 10.40pm.

Prosecutors said Chalmers was seen to make a “swiping motion” to pick up the glass and hurl it in Ms Low’s direction.

Chalmers admitted to an amended charge of assaulting Ms Low by throwing the glass at her.

He also admitted a separate offence of failing to appear at a court hearing on July 23, having been granted bail on May 14 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A not-guilty plea, to a charge of refusing to leave the Dolphin Bar when asked, was accepted by the Crown.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence for both guilty pleas to September 26 for reports to be prepared. He also bailed Chalmers on the condition that he does not enter the pub.

He told Chalmers: “Throwing a glass at someone at their work is a serious offence.

“You should be glad that the glass did not land on her and cause injury.

“You have a previous conviction for an offence of violence.

“However you have a failure to appear which you appear to accept so I will give you the benefit of the doubt that it was an error and your bail will continue.”