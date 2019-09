A 48-year-old man has been banned from the Overgate as he awaits trial over shoplifting accusations.

Darren McHugh, of Dallfield Court, is alleged to have stolen four bottles of aftershave from the centre’s Debenhams store on August 28.

A plea of not guilty was tendered on his behalf and a trial was fixed for January 17 with an intermediate diet on December 19.

McHugh was bailed with conditions not to enter the Overgate.