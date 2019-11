A man has been banned from entering Dundee and Angus College while he awaits trial for abusive behaviour.

Barry Westwater, of Pitfour Street, allegedly threatened a female employee at the Gardyne campus with sexual violence on October 30.

On the same date, the 25-year-old allegedly shouted, swore and threatened a man with violence as well as making homophobic remarks.

Westwater pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for March.