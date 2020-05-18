Man banned from entering Dundee after being accused of attacking partner

A 21-year-old man accused of attacking his partner has been banned from entering Dundee.

Ronnan Blair is alleged to have assaulted the woman at an address in Charleston on April 17. He is also alleged to have breached conditions of an under-taking to appear at court.

Prosecutors allege Blair punched the woman on the head on Dunholm Road before pushing her against a wall.

This allegedly caused the woman to fall. Blair then allegedly seized the woman by the body and lifted her from the ground.

Blair, of Whitehall Grove, Edinburgh, denies shouting, swearing and acting aggressively during the incident.

Blair allegedly breached the undertaking conditions by entering Dunholm Road and contacting the woman on Wednesday.

After pleading not guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court, a trial was fixed for November. Blair was bailed with conditions not to enter Dundee unless for court purposes.