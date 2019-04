Neil McWilliams, of Deveron Terrace, is awaiting sentence for allowing a police officer to be jabbed with a needle.

He pleaded guilty to telling an officer at the Overgate on Monday during a search that he wasn’t in possession of a needle before the officer was later jabbed with it, exposing him to the risk of injury.

The 48-year-old had sentence deferred until May 8 for reports.

He was granted bail by Sheriff Derek Reekie.