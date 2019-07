A man has pleaded guilty to stamping on a child’s head.

Stuart Cameron, of Granton Park Avenue North in Edinburgh, admitted committing the assault at an address in Dundee on October 6 last year.

He pleaded guilty before Sheriff James MacDonald to a single charge of stamping on the child’s head.

The 42-year-old had his case adjourned until August 14 for the preparation of social work reports.