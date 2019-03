Stuart Heenan, of Honeygreen Road, is awaiting sentence for assaulting his partner.

He pleaded guilty to seizing the woman’s neck in the early hours of Sunday morning on the same street.

Appearing from custody, the 36-year-old, of Ravenscraig Road, pleaded guilty to committing the offence while subject to two bail orders. Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence until April 26.

Heenan was granted bail.