Sentence was deferred on a man who admitted brandishing a knife.

Kyle Kelbie, 20, admitted attending at his former partner’s home on Main Street uninvited on August 24 last year.

He pleaded guilty to repeatedly pressing the buzzer on the entry system, repeatedly banging a door and requesting entry to a flat occupied by his ex- partner before brandishing a knife at Kyle Cattanach.

After pleading guilty, Kelbie, a prisoner at Polmont, had sentence deferred until June 17.