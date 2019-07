Jamie Young, 23, is awaiting sentence for abusing staff at a Co-Op store and vandalising its window.

Young, of Cyrenians, Soapwork Lane, shouted, swore and made derogatory remarks at the Brook Street store on June 10.

The following day, Young scratched a message on a window using a stone. The message read: “**** you ya dafty” which cost £850 to remove.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Young until August 5 for reports.