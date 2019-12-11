Man avoids prison after crashing mobility scooter in Dundee’s Hilltown

A man who crashed his mobility scooter into a lamp-post before failing to give police officers a breath sample has avoided another prison sentence.

Eric Stewart, 39, was recently released from a jail term for mowing down a child on the same scooter in Dundee city centre.

In the most recent incident, Stewart pleaded guilty to failing to provide two specimens of breath on December 22 last year. Dundee Sheriff Court heard police were contacted after concerns that Stewart was driving the vehicle while under the influence.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said at a previous hearing: “Upon seeing the accused, police immediately noted he was under the influence of drink or drugs. He was extremely unsteady even in his seat.

“Officers noted he had a laceration on his head. The accused stated he had crashed his scooter into a lamp-post earlier that day.”

Stewart, of Burnside Mill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimens of breath to ascertain his ability to drive the mobility scooter on Hilltown and Ann Street.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Lorna Drummond said: “Given this is the only alternative, I am going to give you a restriction of liberty order.”

Stewart was placed on a tag keeping him indoors between 7pm-7am for four months.

Sheriff Drummond also disqualified him for driving a vehicle where a licence is required for one year.