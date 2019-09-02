Man attacked neighbour in Dundee store in row over noisy children

A man assaulted his neighbour by knocking him to the ground in a local convenience store in a dispute over noisy kids in the block of flats where he lives.

Michael Grogan, 44, punched Gerard Cahill twice in the back of the head, struggled with him and knocked him to the ground, causing him to hit his head at McColl’s on Charleston Drive.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Grogan had been “at the end of his tether” having remonstrated with Cahill earlier in the day about children in Deveron Crescent.

Grogan later told police: “If he says the same thing again tomorrow I’ll hit him again.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond adjourned the case to September 30 for reports.