Man attacked by gang of youths who ‘threatened to kill him and his dogs’ in Dundee

A man is recovering at home after a gang of thugs attacked him and threatened to kill him and his dogs.

Robert Brown, 48, was attacked by the youths while out walking his two dogs along the waterfront on Saturday night.

His ordeal began as he was strolling underneath the Tay Road Bridge and came across the group who were chucking stones off a wall which were ricocheting off the wall and scaring one of his dogs, Flora.

After he asked them to stop, they turned their attention towards him and started to threaten him and his dogs, before hurling rocks at him and punching him.

The situation escalated to the point that he began to worry that one of the lads might have a knife on them.

Robert said: “I asked them to stop and go home because they had no business being there and they started to be verbally aggressive.

“I tried to walk away but they began throwing stones at my back and on the ground around me.

“Then I called the police because I was scared for the dogs.”

Workers from the Tay Bridge maintenance team witnessed what was happening and tried to help Robert.

He said: “After the boys were verbally aggressive they started threatening to kill me and my dogs.

“Everything was going so fast, four of the boys surrounded me and I was worried that they might have had a knife.

“I tried to take a photo but they were wearing hoodies.”

The 48-year-old tried to shield himself with his arms but did not retaliate due to fears that he would end up in trouble.

Police were called to the scene, but the hooligans had fled by the time they arrived.

It is understood that the officers may have recognised some of the attackers caught on CCTV and are now investigating.

Robert is still suffering from pain in his head, almost a week later, while Flora has been shaken by the incident and now scares easily, which leads to her urinating.

Police confirmed they were investigating the incident and have appealed for any witnesses to contact 101.