Thug left partner permanently disfigured following attack at Fife home

A thug is facing jail after he abducted his partner and left her permanently disfigured.

Police had to force their way into Thomas Smart’s Newport-on-Tay home after he locked the door to prevent the woman from leaving.

Smart, 26, is currently on remand at HMP Perth and appeared via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit attacking the woman

The court was told of an earlier incident back in June following a day out shopping in Dundee.

Smart pushed the woman to the ground and repeatedly kicked her on the head and body, causing her nose to bleed.

© DC Thomson

The incident was overheard by a neighbour who helped the woman after Smart had fled.

Two months later, Smart again became violent following an argument over a mobile phone.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine said: “The accused locked the front door and pushed her into the hallway causing her to fall against a wall and leave a blood mark.

“The same witness from the previous incident heard the argument and contacted the police.

“Officers overheard a female crying within. The female voice stated she could not open the door because the accused had the key and would not let her out.

“Smart and the woman, who had a bloodied face, were seen in a garden area. The thug then began to throw items at the woman and the police while shouting “**** off’.”

Smart was arrested after police forced their way into the property.

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she was treated for a 1.5cm cut to her left temple.

© Kris Miller

Smart pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman on Maryton, Newport-on-Tay, by pushing her to the ground, repeatedly kicking her on the head and body to her injury on June 30.

On August 11, Smart caused the woman permanent disfigurement by repeatedly pushing her.

He abducted her on the same date by locking the door of his property, refusing to open it and detaining her against her will.

Smart, who was in breach of bail conditions by being in the woman’s company that, also admitted shouting, swearing, acting aggressively towards her and the police and throwing household items.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence until December for reports to be prepared.

He was remanded in custody until then.