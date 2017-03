Andrew Moloney, 48, of Long Lane, Broughty Ferry, had sentence deferred until May 2 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Moloney admitted assaulting his partner Sharon Roberts by pushing her to the floor, pulling her off a sofa by her ankles, dragging her across the floor, and pulling her from a bed, all to her injury, at Church Street, on June 19 2014.

He also admitted aggressive behaviour by questioning her at Sol Y Sombra, Gray Street, on November 5 last year.