Man assaulted near Perthshire loch in early morning attack

A man was seriously assaulted at a Perthshire loch in the early hours of today.

The incident, involving a 57-year-old man, took place at Loch of Clunie, near Blairgowrie, around 3.30am.

The attack, which caused the victim to sustain a serious injury, happened between the A923 and the road at the north bank of the loch.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Anyone who can help with the investigation should contact police on 101.